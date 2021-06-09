Florida's New Election Law Impacts Candidates, Too

Florida’s new election law, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis last month, is facing legal challenges as critics say it’ll make it harder for minorities, seniors and people with disabilities to vote.

The new law could also make it harder for some candidates to get their names on the ballot.

The controversial law changes requirements for candidates who run with no party affiliation. Under the new law, NPA candidates will be required to swear, under oath, that they have not been a registered member of any political party for 365 days before qualifying begins. The requirement applies only to partisan races — like the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race — according to the Clay County Supervisor of Elections. Qualifying for federal, state and local offices begins on June 13th, 2022. That means the deadline for 2022 candidates to change their party affiliation is this Saturday, June 12th.