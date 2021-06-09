© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida reverses itself, will allow rainbow bridge lighting

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 9, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT
Photo: Steven Johnson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has reversed itself and now says a downtown Jacksonville bridge can be decorated in rainbow lights to celebrate gay rights.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that she didn’t know why the state had ordered the Acosta Bridge returned to its normal blue lighting Tuesday night, but said the rainbow lights will be back Wednesday night.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority had planned to light the Acosta throughout the week in rainbow colors in honor of Pride Month, which commemorates the struggle for gay rights.

The state has allowed numerous celebratory lighting displays on the bridge to honor patriotic holidays, celebrate the Jacksonville Jaguars football team and raise disease awareness.

Central Florida Newsrainbow flagPride flagpriderainbowPride month
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
