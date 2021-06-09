© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden gives video address to graduating Parkland students

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 9, 2021 at 4:49 AM EDT
Photo: Labrum
Photo: Labrum

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden has told graduating seniors who were freshmen when a mass shooting left 17 people dead at their Florida high school that they've turned pain into purpose and darkness into light.

Biden's surprise video address was recorded earlier at the White House and aired at Tuesday's commencement for graduates of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Besides surviving the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history, the students — Biden noted — also saw their academic careers disrupted by COVID-19.

Of those killed in the 2018 shooting, 14 were students and three were staff members. Nine of those students would have graduated with the Class of 2021.

Tags
Marjory Stoneman DouglasCentral Florida Newsgunsgun violencemass shooting
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details