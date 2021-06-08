© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Immigration Lawyer Urges Haitian TPS holders To Seek Legal Help, Avoid Online Misinformation

By WMFE Staff
Published June 8, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT
Photo: Bailey Torres
Photo: Bailey Torres

A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Monday that thousands of people living in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status are ineligible to apply to become permanent residents. Haitian TPS beneficiaries who’ve already given birth to US citizen children have always worried about what would happen if the ruling didn’t fall in their favor. Vanessa Joseph is an immigration lawyer and City Clerk of North Miami. "There was a lot of stress about what the future of their families would be if they were forcibly removed. Even if their child is eligible to petition for them, the issue will be whether they themselves will be able to adjust their statuses." Joseph says many Haitian families in the tri-county area are confused about their legal status because of misinformation online. She is urging Haitians in multi generational, mixed-status households to seek information from licensed attorneys for their unique situation.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHaitiimmigrationTPStemporary protected status
