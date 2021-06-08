Fishkind Conversations: On Jobs Coming Back To Tourism, And What It Really Means For Central FL

Job growth is picking up nationally in Central Florida’s biggest industry – leisure and hospitality – and economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind says that bodes well for our area’s recovery.

Governor Ron DeSantis has decided that because of Florida’s many job openings, he’s ending the $300 dollars per week in federal pandemic unemployment payments two months early in an effort to force Floridians back to work.

But Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston it’s not as simple as that.

