Blue-green algae bloom prompts health alert for Lake Rowena

By Joe Byrnes
Published June 8, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection reports the algae bloom was present throughout Lake Rowena in Orlando. Photo: FDEP
Toxins from blue-green algae have prompted the Orange County Health Department to issue a health alert for Lake Rowena  in Orlando.

State officials drew the water sample last week at the northeast corner. But the algae bloom was present throughout the lake.

You are advised not to drink the water or go swimming or boating in it. And don't let your animals near it.

The Health Department says blue-green algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and respiratory irritation.

Heavy exposure to cyanotoxins -- through drinking the water -- can sometimes affect the liver and nervous system.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
