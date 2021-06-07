UCF Honors the 49 Lives Lost at the Pulse Shooting With a Blood Drive On Campus

UCF faculty, staff and the general Orlando community can honor the lives of the 49 lost at the Pulse shooting by donating blood on campus this week.





The We All Have One Pulse blood drive will take place on Wednesday, June 9 outside of the Student Union on the University of Central Florida’s main campus.

People can donate blood that day from 9 am until 6 pm in the Big Red Bus. Donations will help maintain a steady supply of blood for cancer and trauma patients.

The drive hosted by the university’s police department and OneBlood is part of a weeklong remembrance of the victims of the shooting at the Pulse nightclub.

A vigil for the victims, survivors and their families will be held at the Student Union on Thursday and UCF’s Millican Hall and the Dr. Phillips Academic Commons will be lit up in the colors of the Pride flag this weekend.

Saturday marks five years since a gunman shot and killed 49 people, and injured some 58 others, at the former Pulse nightclub in south downtown Orlando.