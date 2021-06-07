© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Paul lasts the distance against Mayweather in exhibition

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 7, 2021 at 2:55 AM EDT
Photo: Prateek Katyal
Photo: Prateek Katyal

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Floyd Mayweather Jr. outclassed YouTube personality Logan Paul but couldn’t stop him inside the distance.

Mayweather and Paul boxed an eight-round exhibition Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium. With the bout not being scored, no winner was declared.

The 44-year-old Mayweather used the ring skills that propelled him to world titles in five divisions and a 50-0 career record to frustrate Paul with a solid lead and counter shots.

Post-fight punch stats showed Mayweather comfortably ahead on total and power shots.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
