Orange County Public School Students Can Get Free Meals Over the Summer Holidays At Weekly Curbside Distribution Events

School’s out for summer, but Orange County Public Schools will continue to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students who are 18 years of age and younger.

The summer Food & Nutrition Services program started today and will run through the beginning of the next school year.

Parents and guardians can pick up the free meals at curbside distribution sites at 66 schools in the district every Monday from 3 pm until 6 pm or until supplies last.

Each meal pack includes a weeks’ worth of food including seven breakfasts and lunches.

While OCPS observes the 4th of July holiday from July 1 through July 9, meals will be provided at a reduced 13 school sites and six Orange County Library branches.

For a list of the food distribution sites, click on the link.