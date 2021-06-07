© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Public School Students Can Get Free Meals Over the Summer Holidays At Weekly Curbside Distribution Events

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 7, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT
Photo: Yu Husoi
Photo: Yu Husoi

School’s out for summer, but Orange County Public Schools will continue to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students who are 18 years of age and younger.

The summer Food & Nutrition Services program started today and will run through the beginning of the next school year. 

Parents and guardians can pick up the free meals at curbside distribution sites at 66 schools in the district every Monday from 3 pm until 6 pm or until supplies last.

Each meal pack includes a weeks’ worth of food including seven breakfasts and lunches.

While OCPS observes the 4th of July holiday from July 1 through July 9, meals will be provided at a reduced 13 school sites and six Orange County Library branches. 

For a list of the food distribution sites, click on the link.

Tags
K-12Central Florida Newssummer food programsummer feeding programfood insecurityschoolsHealthhunger
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details