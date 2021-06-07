© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bear wandering in downtown Florida city eludes searchers

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 7, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Bill Pennell
Photo: Bill Pennell

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A black bear seen wandering in downtown Naples has eluded wildlife officials even as sightings of the animal continue.

Naples police say the bear was first spotted on Friday in the city.

The Naples Daily News reported Sunday that several unsuccessful attempts were made to trap the bear in hopes of relocating the animal. Residents of the area continue to call authorities with bear sightings around the city in southwest Florida.

Authorities say the bear has not been aggressive and avoided people.

Wildlife officials say young bears sometimes wander into populated areas while trying to establish independence and find a new home.

Tags
Central Florida Newsbear sightingFlorida Fish & Wildlife Commissionwildlifeblack bear
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details