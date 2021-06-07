© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
An Evening Of Reflection And Promise As The Pulse Anniversary Approaches

By Talia Blake
Published June 7, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT
The temporary memorial at the site of the Pulse Nightclub. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE (2019)
As the 5th anniversary of the Pulse shooting approaches, One Orlando Alliance plans to hold an Evening of Reflection and Promise tonight. 

The event aims to look at the intersection of religious beliefs and LGBTQ identity, and discuss a better path forward. 

A panel of LGBTQ+ persons will share their personal experiences at the free event. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orlando City Commissioners Regina Hill and Patty Sheehan, who was the first openly gay elected official in Central Florida, will give remarks at the interfaith service. The Orlando Gay Chorus will provide the music. 

Seating at the event is first come first served. When you arrive, you will be assigned your own social distanced pod, which can hold up to 5 people.

The event is 7 p.m. tonight at the Dr. Philips Center’s Frontyard Festival.

