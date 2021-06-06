© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

US qualifies for Olympic baseball In Port St. Lucie

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 6, 2021 at 3:49 AM EDT
Photo: Mike Bowman
Photo: Mike Bowman

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — The United States qualified for the Olympic baseball tournament on its second try, beating Venezuela 4-2 behind Todd Frazier’s home run, four hits and two RBIs.

The U.S., managed by Mike Scioscia, finished 4-0 to win the Americas qualifying tournament and joined Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea at Olympic baseball, to be played in Japan from July 28 to Aug. 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama.

Frazier singled leading off the fourth against Aníbal Sánchez and scored on Eric Filia’s two-run homer, hit an RBI double in the fifth and homered in the seventh. Edwin Jackson got the win.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsSummer Olympicsbaseballolympicsjapan
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details