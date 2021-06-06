US qualifies for Olympic baseball In Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — The United States qualified for the Olympic baseball tournament on its second try, beating Venezuela 4-2 behind Todd Frazier’s home run, four hits and two RBIs.

The U.S., managed by Mike Scioscia, finished 4-0 to win the Americas qualifying tournament and joined Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea at Olympic baseball, to be played in Japan from July 28 to Aug. 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama.

Frazier singled leading off the fourth against Aníbal Sánchez and scored on Eric Filia’s two-run homer, hit an RBI double in the fifth and homered in the seventh. Edwin Jackson got the win.