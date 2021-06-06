© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Red tide limits harvesting at aquatic farms in Tampa Bay

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 6, 2021 at 3:46 AM EDT
Dead fish killed by red tide wash up onto North Redington Beach in Pinellas County.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Fears over red tide prompted Florida officials to briefly prohibit aquaculture farmers from harvesting in the lower Tampa Bay.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that fish kills “suspected to be related to red tide” were discovered in both Pinellas and Manatee counties over the past week.

Health officials also issued a health advisory warning people of possible respiratory problems from red tide in the lower and middle Tampa Bay.

Elevated levels of red tide have shown up near where approximately 215 million gallons of polluted wastewater from a leaking reservoir at the old Piney Point fertilizer plant site were released in early April.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
