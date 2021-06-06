© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida teacher emerges as Tik Tok star, eyes Hollywood

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 6, 2021 at 3:39 AM EDT
Photo: Casey Hamilton
Plant City, Fla. (AP) — In the jargon of the internet, Casey Hamilton is chaotic good.

He is the human embodiment of “dance like no one’s watching,” with a disarming wholesomeness bred in his native Plant City.

The 25-year-old dresses like a flamboyant 9-year-old with a credit card and no parental supervision, and makes it look good, right down to his trademark pink Crocs festooned with Jibbitz, the little cartoon character-shaped charms he adds to the rubber shoes’ ventilation holes.

