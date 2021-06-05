© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Police, families plead for info in Miami mass shooting

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 5, 2021 at 2:53 AM EDT
Photo: Matt Popovich

MIAMI (AP) — Miami’s top officials and relatives of the victims are pleading with the community to offer information to find the suspects in a Memorial Day weekend mass shooting that killed three people and wounded 20 others outside a banquet hall.

Police have made no arrests.

Miami-Dade County’s top prosecutor, Katherine Rundle, also made a plea to the community as police say they’re focusing on rivalry between local rappers in their investigation.

Rundle made the plea as top county officials launched “Operation Summer Heat” to combat escalating gun violence hours before the third victim of the mass shooting died in a hospital.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
