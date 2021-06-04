© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
UF hospitals in The Villages and Leesburg revert to paper records after cyberattack

By Joe Byrnes
Published June 4, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT
UF Health has confirmed that a cyberattack was detected at its hospitals in Leesburg and The Villages on Monday night.

Patient care has continued uninterrupted using paper records despite this unspecified "cybersecurity event."

UF Health Central Florida officials say they immediately suspended access to most system platforms, including email, and started using paper documentation at hospitals and clinics.

They do not believe patient records were compromised.

A spokesman says they've gone back to the days before digital records and are focused on "people taking care of people."

The University of Florida itself and its other hospitals were not affected.

UF Health says the situation will take time to resolve. They are working methodically to "delicately and precisely understand what happened" and to resolve the issue.

Sumter County Commissioner Doug Gilpin says The Villages Hospital situation is especially serious because the county's population is among the oldest in the country.

UF Health did not say whether this event is a ransomware attack like those that recently crippled a U.S. oil pipeline and a major meat processor.

Joe Byrnes
