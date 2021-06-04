© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Jobless Floridians push governor to extend jobless benefits

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 4, 2021 at 2:52 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Panic is setting in for some of the tens of thousands of out-of-work Floridians who are facing the prospect of losing federal pandemic benefits.

At the end of the month, the $300 enhanced unemployment checks will dry up, after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his state would end its participation in the federal program.

Advocates for the unemployed are urging the Republican governor to reconsider and allow the program to continue.

Under the American Rescue Plan, freelancers and other unemployed workers are eligible for $300-a-week jobless benefits until Sept. 6 — if their states continue to participate in the program.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
