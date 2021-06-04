© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Greenberg Sentencing Scheduled For August

By Amy Green
Published June 4, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT
Joel M. Greenberg. File photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg will face sentencing in August. 

Greenberg’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 19 at 9:30 a.m. He is required to attend. 

He pleaded guilty in May to six federal charges, including six trafficking of a child.

Greenberg is an associate of the embattled Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Greenberg could face a lighter sentence, as his plea agreement implies he will serve as a witness in a federal investigation of Gaetz, a close Trump ally. 

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.

Greenberg also pleaded guilty to production of a false identification document, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, stalking and conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. 

 

Central Florida NewsJoel Greenberg
