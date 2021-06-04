© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Department of Health Ends COVID-19 Daily Reports Per News Service of Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 4, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT
Photo: Fusion Medical Animation
Photo: Fusion Medical Animation

The Florida Department of Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports with daily case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations.

That’s according to an email sent from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw to the News Service of Florida on Friday. 

In the email Pushaw said, “COVID-19 cases have significantly decreased over the past year as we have a less than 5% positivity rate, and our state is returning to normal, with vaccines widely available throughout Florida.” 

It’s unclear when the data will stop being released, but numbers had not been updated on the statewide coronavirus dashboard as of 4 pm Friday. 

The latest figures show some 10,397,299 Floridians have been vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

 

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida NewsVaccine
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details