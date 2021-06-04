Florida Department of Health Ends COVID-19 Daily Reports Per News Service of Florida

The Florida Department of Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports with daily case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations.

That’s according to an email sent from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw to the News Service of Florida on Friday.

In the email Pushaw said, “COVID-19 cases have significantly decreased over the past year as we have a less than 5% positivity rate, and our state is returning to normal, with vaccines widely available throughout Florida.”

It’s unclear when the data will stop being released, but numbers had not been updated on the statewide coronavirus dashboard as of 4 pm Friday.

The latest figures show some 10,397,299 Floridians have been vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.