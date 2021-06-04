© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Barnett Park COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination Site Closes Early Friday Due to Stormy Weather

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 4, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT
Photo: Jakayla Toney
Photo: Jakayla Toney

Orange County is currently under a flood advisory.

Stormy weather has shut down the Barnett Park COVID-19 testing and vaccination site. 

In a Tweet, Orange County officials say if the weather improves before 5 pm, the site will reopen later this afternoon. 

Otherwise, the site will close for the rest of the day and reopen tomorrow at 9 am. 

The drive thru testing and vaccination site is free for all Orange County residents and is open 7 days a week from 9 am until 5 pm, weather permitting.

