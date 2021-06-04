Barnett Park COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination Site Closes Early Friday Due to Stormy Weather

Orange County is currently under a flood advisory.





Stormy weather has shut down the Barnett Park COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.

In a Tweet, Orange County officials say if the weather improves before 5 pm, the site will reopen later this afternoon.

Otherwise, the site will close for the rest of the day and reopen tomorrow at 9 am.

The drive thru testing and vaccination site is free for all Orange County residents and is open 7 days a week from 9 am until 5 pm, weather permitting.