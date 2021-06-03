Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports Fewer Than 2,000 New Coronavirus Cases

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;Florida reported 1,878 new cases on Thursday for a total of 2,329,867 cases.&amp;nbsp;According to data collected by Johns Hopkins and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload in the state is 1,692 new cases a day this week.&amp;nbsp;That’s 28 percent lower than the average daily caseload last week and 44 percent less than the average daily numbers two weeks ago.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;The state also added 49 new COVID-19-related deaths for a death toll of 36,973 people.&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;More than 96,500 people have been hospitalized in the state.&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;Some 10,397,299 Floridians have gotten either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson &amp;amp; Johnson vaccines.&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;

Florida reported 1,878 new cases on Thursday for a total of 2,329,867 cases.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload in the state is 1,692 new cases a day this week.

That's 28 percent lower than the average daily caseload last week and 44 percent less than the average daily case numbers two weeks ago.

The state also added 49 new COVID-19-related deaths for a death toll of 36,973 people.

More than 95,600 people have been hospitalized in the state.

Some 10,397,299 Floridians have gotten either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.



