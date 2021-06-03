© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pair flees juvenile home, engages in gunbattle with deputies

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 3, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says his deputies did everything they could to de-escalate the situation after a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy broke into a home, found weapons and opened fire on officers.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says deputies eventually shot the girl after she raised a shotgun at them, and the boy surrendered with an AK-47.

The sheriff says the pair ran away from a juvenile home Tuesday night and were heard breaking into a house nearby. Deputies shot the girl multiple times.

She was in critical but stable condition Wednesday following surgery.

Tags
Central Florida NewsVolusia CountyShootinggun violence
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details