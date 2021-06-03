© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here's How AdventHealth is Helping With the COVID-19 Response in India

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 3, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT
Photo: Naveed Ahmed
Photo: Naveed Ahmed

AdventHealth is partnering with the Adventist Development and Relief Agency International to send medical supplies to India to help with the COVID response.

Monty Jacobs of AdventHealth Global Missions says they’ve already shipped over ventilators, circuits and PPE materials. 

Jacobs says they’ve also identified two health systems in India that they’ll provide with oxygen generating plants so they can make their own oxygen. 

“This will have two benefits. In the short term it meets their immediate needs for oxygen. And in the long-term it saves them having to buy oxygen so it helps sustain the hospital financially for future endeavors.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/clip-for-13001-india.wav"][/audio]

Jacobs says the first plant was delivered to a hospital in Surat, India. He says eleven other hospitals will receive them in the coming weeks.

He says that people can help these efforts by avoiding travel to the country.

“Even if you are vaccinated, look at the State Department’s travel warning. If they have a do not travel warning to a country due to COVID, don’t go there because if you get injured, if you need medical care, you’re going to burden an already overloaded system.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/13002_INDIA_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Jacobs says people should also get vaccinated to stop the global spread of the disease.

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19pandemicCentral Florida NewsNepalIndia
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details