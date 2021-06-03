Here's How AdventHealth is Helping With the COVID-19 Response in India

AdventHealth is partnering with the Adventist Development and Relief Agency International to send medical supplies to India to help with the COVID response.

Monty Jacobs of AdventHealth Global Missions says they’ve already shipped over ventilators, circuits and PPE materials.

Jacobs says they’ve also identified two health systems in India that they’ll provide with oxygen generating plants so they can make their own oxygen.

“This will have two benefits. In the short term it meets their immediate needs for oxygen. And in the long-term it saves them having to buy oxygen so it helps sustain the hospital financially for future endeavors.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/clip-for-13001-india.wav"][/audio]

Jacobs says the first plant was delivered to a hospital in Surat, India. He says eleven other hospitals will receive them in the coming weeks.

He says that people can help these efforts by avoiding travel to the country.

“Even if you are vaccinated, look at the State Department’s travel warning. If they have a do not travel warning to a country due to COVID, don’t go there because if you get injured, if you need medical care, you’re going to burden an already overloaded system.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/13002_INDIA_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Jacobs says people should also get vaccinated to stop the global spread of the disease.