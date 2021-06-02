Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: Daily Coronavirus Cases in Florida Are Lowest Since Last Fall

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿﻿﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

Florida reported 1,234 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the lowest daily caseload numbers in over eight months.

With these new cases, the total number of cases in the state is now at 2,327,989.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload this week is 1,849 cases a day.

That’s a 24 percent decrease from last week’s daily case numbers and a 40 percent decrease from the daily caseload two weeks ago.

The state also added 55 new COVID-19-related deaths bringing the death toll to 36,924 people.

More than 95,430 people have been hospitalized. Some 10,365,752 Floridians have gotten vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.



