Bringing Mars To Earth

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 2, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT
WMFE's Brining Mars to Earth, May 22, 2021. Photo: Ryan Ellison/WMFE
WMFE's Brining Mars to Earth, May 22, 2021. Photo: Ryan Ellison/WMFE

NASA’s Perseverance rover is sending back some of the clearest and most dramatic images of the Martian surface ever. It landed earlier this year, and since then has been beaming back detailed panoramics, up close images, even sound and video of one of our closest celestial neighbors.

We wanted to bring these images to our listeners, so last month we hosted an event at the Dr. Phillip Center for the Performing Arts here in Orlando. It was called “Bringing Mars to Earth” and aimed to show off these great images and videos of the planet -- and a look at what scientists hope to uncover when Percy starts beaming back science data.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/dZxTXT-zx-s

This week, we’ve got a portion of that event here for you on this show. So join WMFE's Brendan Byrne and a panel of expert scientists as we bring Mars to Earth.


  • University of Central Florida planetary scientist Addie Dove

  • Seminole State College planetarium director Derek Demeter

  • Integration engineer and science communicator Joan Melendez Misner.

View the images from the event here.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne
