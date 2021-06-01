Your Tuesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 5,937 New Coronavirus Cases, 95 Additional Deaths

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

Florida reported 5,937 new cases today, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 2,326,755.

The Sunshine State also added 95 new COVID-19 related deaths, which means the death toll is now at 36,869 residents. More than 95,200 people have been hospitalized.

Some 10,344,328 people in the state have been vaccinated with either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The Florida Health Department didn’t report any coronavirus data over the Memorial Holiday weekend making today’s numbers the first to be reported since last Friday.



