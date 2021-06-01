© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried Has Formally Announced Her Campaign for Governor

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 1, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT
Photo: Nikki Fried
Fried made her announcement in a video posted to her Twitter account today. The video was dubbed in English, Spanish and Creole. 

In her first official campaign video, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says it’s time for new state leadership.

“We can end two decades of corruption designed to block your will and your ballot on healthcare, wages, education, justice, the environment, marijuana and equality of opportunity."

Fried, the only Democrat elected to statewide office in Florida, says she’s ready to beat the odds again as governor.

“I was underestimated when I fought corruption as a public defender. I was underestimated when I took on the big banks during the foreclosure crisis to keep families in their homes. And I was underestimated in 2018 when I said a Democrat from Miami could be elected commissioner of agriculture. But we did it.”

Fried is the second Democrat to announce her candidacy for the position after US Rep. Charlie Crist last month. Crist, now a Democrat, is a former Republican governor of the state.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been named a frontrunner in a potential 2024 GOP presidential primary, if former president Donald Trump doesn’t run for re-election.

Danielle Prieur
