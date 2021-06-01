© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bethune Cookman University's New Interim President

By Talia Blake
Published June 1, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT
Bethune Cookman University photo by: Talia Blake/WMFE
Bethune Cookman University photo by: Talia Blake/WMFE

After a surprise resignation from its former president, Bethune Cookman University now has a new temporary head. 

BCU’s Board of Trustees voted Dr. Hiram Powell as Interim President near the end of April, almost a month after former President Brent Chrite suddenly resigned.

Powell has been at various positions at the university since 1977, which was one year after his graduation from BCU. He has served as Interim Provost,Vice President of Institutional Advancement, and Dean of Performing Arts and Communications during his time at BCU. 

In a press release, Powell said BCU gave him a foundation and support that allowed him to learn, grow, and lead in music and academia. Powell said  that he is, “living proof of what Dr. Mary McLeod intended when she established her college,” noting that it is his honor to lead BCU.

His term was originally supposed to begin June 1, but got pushed up to May 16, one day after former president Chrite’s term ended. 

This is BCU’s third change of leadership in the past 4 years. 

Tags
Central Florida News
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
See stories by Talia Blake
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details