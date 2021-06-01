© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
As pandemic wanes, Florida's DeSantis seizes national stage

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 1, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida is "fighting back" to lift shutdown of cruise industry during COVID-19 pandemic. Image: Florida Channel
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — As he heads into his 2022 reelection campaign, Florida's Ron DeSantis has emerged from the political uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic as arguably the country’s most prominent Republican governor.

In fact, he's widely seen as an early White House front-runner in 2024 among Donald Trump's acolytes, if the former president doesn't run again.

Florida has long loomed large in national politics, but next year’s race for governor has significant national implications. A DeSantis victory could catapult him ahead of other Republicans considering a run for the presidency.

That puts pressure on Florida Democrats to regain their footing in a state that has swung toward Republicans for several election cycles.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
