National Hurricane Center Director Says Be Prepared Not Only For The Storm, But For What Comes After.

By Talia Blake
Published May 31, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
From the International Space Station Astronaut Chris Cassidy took this photo of Hurricane Laura as it neared the Gulf coast on Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:27 p.m. EDT. Credit: NASA/Chris Cassidy
Hurricane season officially begins today, June 1, and the director of the National Hurricane Center says people should be prepared - not only for the storm, but for what comes after.

"There's a perception that, you know, the storm has passed me and I'm safe now, and it's not the case," said Director Ken Graham.

Graham said weather forecasters and emergency managers have done a good job making people aware of the dangers of storm surge, which has historically been the leading killer from hurricanes.

But, now he said people need to be more aware of the dangers in the storm's aftermath. He said, "in the last four years we've lost more people to carbon monoxide poisoning after the storm than we've lost in storm surge."

Graham was a speaker at a Keys tourism industry workshop last week

Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
