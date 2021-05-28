© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Universal Orlando Raises Minimum Wage to $15

By Talia Blake
Published May 28, 2021 at 4:20 AM EDT
a-visitor-takes-a-selfie-at-universal-studios-theme-park-on-june-5-the-first-day-of-the-parks-reopening-during-the-coronavirus-pandemic-in-orlando-fla
AFP via Getty Images
/
A visitor takes a selfie at Universal Studios theme park on June 5, the first day of the park's reopening during the coronavirus pandemic in Orlando, Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Universal Orlando Resort is raising its starting minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Universal says the higher wages apply to both full and part-time workers starting June 27.

That makes Universal the first resort in Central Florida’s theme park mecca to raise its base pay to $15 an hour.

Unionized workers at cross-town rival Walt Disney World approved a contract three years ago that scales up to $15 by October 2021.

The wage hike applies only to the Florida resort, but other Universal workers should see pay hikes as well.

The resort is hiring thousands of workers for what should be a busy summer.

