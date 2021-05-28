© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Environmental Protection Secretary Resigns

By Amy Green
Published May 28, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT
Noah Valenstein. Photo courtesy the Florida Department of Environmental Protection
Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection is getting a new secretary. 

Noah Valenstein is stepping down after leading the agency for four years, under two governors. 

Valenstein supervised big change at the agency under Governor Ron DeSantis, who has made Florida’s environment and water problems a priority of his administration. 

DeSantis expanded environmental spending and appointed the state’s first chief science and resilience officers. When the resilience officer left, Valenstein stepped into the role himself. 

Here’s Julie Wraithmell of Audubon Florida. 

“He’s been one of the most energetic secretaries we’ve seen in recent years and frankly kept up a punishing schedule as well as improvements at the agency. And so if I were him I would be tired.” 

Shawn Hamilton will serve as interim secretary. He currently oversees the state’s parks and land conservation program at the Department of Environmental Protection. 

Central Florida News department of environmental protection Environment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
