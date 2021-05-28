Florida Environmental Protection Secretary Resigns

Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection is getting a new secretary.

Noah Valenstein is stepping down after leading the agency for four years, under two governors.

Valenstein supervised big change at the agency under Governor Ron DeSantis, who has made Florida’s environment and water problems a priority of his administration.

DeSantis expanded environmental spending and appointed the state’s first chief science and resilience officers. When the resilience officer left, Valenstein stepped into the role himself.

Here’s Julie Wraithmell of Audubon Florida.

“He’s been one of the most energetic secretaries we’ve seen in recent years and frankly kept up a punishing schedule as well as improvements at the agency. And so if I were him I would be tired.”

Shawn Hamilton will serve as interim secretary. He currently oversees the state’s parks and land conservation program at the Department of Environmental Protection.