Your Coronavirus Update For Thursday: Florida Adds 2,300 New Cases

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

Florida added 2,314 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, according to figures released Thursday.

New cases have ticked up slightly since the start of the week, but the daily average of new cases is declining according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR.

As of Thursday morning, 2,070 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

In total, 2,275,177 Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 36,733 have died.

Some 10,169,597 Floridians have been vaccinated, including 8,139,018 who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.