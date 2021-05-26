© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill For Seminole Sports Betting Deal

By Talia Blake
Published May 26, 2021 at 4:47 AM EDT
Photo: Aidan Howe
Photo: Aidan Howe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Seminole Tribe would be able to operate sports betting to its casinos under legislation signed by the governor. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill Tuesday.

He had worked out the gambling compact with the tribe last month, and the Florida House and Senate approved the deal last week. The deal still needs the approval of the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees tribal gambling operations.

In addition to sports betting, the tribe would be able to add roulette and craps to its seven casinos. The state would receive at least $2.5 billion over the next five years and an estimated $20 billion over the course of the 30-year deal.

