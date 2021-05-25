Fishkind Conversations: On An Uneven Employment Recovery

Florida’s April job gains jumped by nearly 17,000, but the unemployment rate also rose. To make things even more confusing, some restaurants and retailers say they’re finding it hard to hire the staff they need to fully reopen.

Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind untangles the numerical mystery with WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston. He starts with a check-in on how many jobs we’ve recovered since the pandemic began.

Click Play Audio to hear their conversation.