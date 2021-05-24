Your Coronavirus Update For Monday: New Cases Decline As Vaccinations Pass 10 Million

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

Florida added 1,602 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released today.

That’s a decrease compared to the two prior days.

Florida is averaging 2,619 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 17% decrease over the week prior, and a 32% decrease from two weeks ago.

As of Monday morning, 2,125 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

In total, 2,268,729 Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 36,501 have died.

Some 10,035,446 Floridians have been vaccinated, including 7,995,844 who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.