Your Coronavirus Update For Monday: New Cases Decline As Vaccinations Pass 10 Million

By Matthew Peddie
Published May 24, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT
Image: Florida Department of Health
Florida added 1,602 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released today.

That’s a decrease compared to the two prior days. 

Florida is averaging 2,619  new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 17% decrease over the week prior, and a 32% decrease from two weeks ago.

As of Monday morning, 2,125 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. 

In total, 2,268,729 Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 36,501 have died. 

Some 10,035,446 Floridians have been vaccinated, including 7,995,844 who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 

coronaviruscoronavirus updatesCentral Florida NewsHealth
