Lake County poised to reel in more bass fishing tournaments

Lake County is looking to continue its long lucrative history of bass tournaments next year.

County commissioners will decide Tuesday whether to commit $325,000 dollars in tourism development funds to that effort.

Visit Lake interim director Steven Clenney says bass fishing is a historical foundation of tourism in Lake County.

"It’s a fun fact the Harris Chain of Lakes hosted the first ever professional bass fishing tournament based out of Leesburg in 1928," he said.

And improvements in water quality have rejuvenated the industry.

In recent months, as the pandemic forced cancellations elsewhere, Lake County has benefited from sporting events like bass tournaments.

Now it hopes to reel in five contracts for next year, including Bassmaster, Major League Fishing and amateur Big Bass Tour events.

The bass tournaments would have an estimated economic impact of $5 million.