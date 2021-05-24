© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Decade of Discovery & Dating Stars

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 24, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT
A binary star system could help scientists uncover the age of stars. Pictured - BHB2007. Photo: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), F. O. Alves et al.
A binary star system could help scientists uncover the age of stars. Pictured - BHB2007. Photo: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), F. O. Alves et al.

Every 10 years, NASA tasks the science community to chart the course for the next decade of discovery and exploration. University of Florida’s Rob Ferl is co-chairing the next decadal survey looking at biological and physical science research. As NASA and other agencies push forward looking for signs of life in our universe, what’s the path ahead? We’ll speak with Ferl about the process and the trajectory of discovery.

Then, how can you tell the age of stars? Turns out, it’s really difficult. But researchers at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University are hoping to shed some light on a star's age by watching how fast they spin. Physics chair and researcher Terry Oswalt joins the show to talk about the technique used to date a star and how searching the night sky for double-star systems could hold the key to determining their age.

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details