AAA: Gas prices tick down ahead of Memorial Day weekend's heavy travel

As Floridians return to the highways this Memorial Day weekend, they are likely to find gas prices lower than they were a couple of weeks earlier.

Florida's average price per gallon of gas is $2.87.

That's a dollar more than it was this time last year, when the pandemic was keeping people at home. But it's 2 cents lower than a week ago and actually lower than it was in 2018.

A spokesman for AAA - Auto Club Group says high demand has the potential to push the price higher but wholesale gas prices dropped 5 cents last week. So next weekend, when 1.9 million Floridians are expected to go on road trips, they could see lower gas prices.

That comes with the caveat that things can change suddenly.

In Orlando, the average price is $2.80, which is down 3 cents from a week ago.