AAA: Gas prices tick down ahead of Memorial Day weekend's heavy travel

By Joe Byrnes
Published May 24, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT
Floridians can plan for low gas prices this Labor Day, says AAA officialsWIKIMEDIA COMMONS
As Floridians return to the highways this Memorial Day weekend, they are likely to find gas prices lower than they were a couple of weeks earlier.

Florida's average price per gallon of gas is $2.87.

That's a dollar more than it was this time last year, when the pandemic was keeping people at home. But it's 2 cents lower than a week ago and actually lower than it was in 2018.

A spokesman for AAA - Auto Club Group says high demand has the potential to push the price higher but wholesale gas prices dropped 5 cents last week. So next weekend, when 1.9 million Floridians are expected to go on road trips, they could see lower gas prices.

That comes with the caveat that things can change suddenly.

In Orlando, the average price is $2.80, which is down 3 cents from a week ago.

Central Florida Newsgas prices
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
