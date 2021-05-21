© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Your coronavirus update for Friday: Florida reports 96 additional deaths from COVID-19

By Joe Byrnes
Published May 21, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT
Photo: CDC @cdc
Photo: CDC @cdc

Florida reports 96 additional deaths from COVID-19

Florida reports 2,371 new COVID-19 cases Friday and 96 additional deaths, including non-residents.

More than 36,000 Floridians have died from the disease and 731 non-residents.

Almost 10 million people have gotten at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine in the state. 

But only 36 percent of Florida's population has been fully vaccinated. Sumter is the only county in Florida with more than half the population fully vaccinated.

In Orange County, that number is 33 percent.

And the state reports a decrease in demand for vaccinations.

Florida will focus on local efforts instead of mass vaccination sites. Orlando's FEMA site, for instance, will shut down after Tuesday.

 

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
