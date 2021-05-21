Your coronavirus update for Friday: Florida reports 96 additional deaths from COVID-19

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿﻿﻿Florida reported 2805 new coronavirus cases for a total of 2,296,785 cases.&amp;nbsp;According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload so far this week is 3125 new cases a day.&amp;nbsp;﻿&lt;br&gt;

Florida reports 96 additional deaths from COVID-19

Florida reports 2,371 new COVID-19 cases Friday and 96 additional deaths, including non-residents.

More than 36,000 Floridians have died from the disease and 731 non-residents.

Almost 10 million people have gotten at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine in the state.

But only 36 percent of Florida's population has been fully vaccinated. Sumter is the only county in Florida with more than half the population fully vaccinated.

In Orange County, that number is 33 percent.

And the state reports a decrease in demand for vaccinations.

Florida will focus on local efforts instead of mass vaccination sites. Orlando's FEMA site, for instance, will shut down after Tuesday.