© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Today is the Last Day To Get Vaccinated at the Orange County Convention Center Site

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 21, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT
The Orange County Convention Center is funded in part by the Tourism Development Tax.
The Orange County Convention Center is funded in part by the Tourism Development Tax.


The Orange County Convention Center is permanently closing today at 5 pm for both vaccinations and COVID-19 testing. 

With the last Johnson & Johnson doses distributed today, staff helped administer more than 280,000 doses on site since the spring.

Orange County is closing mass vaccination sites like the one at the convention center as it transitions to smaller, mobile vaccination sites.

The OCCC is now fully reopened for conferences and other events and looking to hire some 150 part-time workers before a busy summer schedule.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details