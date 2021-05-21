© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Risk Of Mosquito-Borne Illness Transmission Is High in Orange County Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 21, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
The Orange County Department of Health has issued a mosquito-borne illnesses advisory as there has been an increase in mosquito-borne diseases.

Health officials say several sentinel chickens in Orange County have tested positive for a mosquito-borne illness called Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

This means the risk of transmission of the disease, which can cause fever, chills and other flu-like symptoms, has also gone up in humans. 

Most people that contract the virus recover from it in one to two weeks. But about a third of patients develop severe neurological illness including meningitis and die from the disease.

Both the Orange County Health Department and Mosquito Control recommend residents and guests wear bug spray to avoid an infection.

People should also fix broken screens on windows and doors and empty out any standing water in garbage cans, buckets or pool covers where mosquitoes like to breed. 

Danielle Prieur
