Dr. Anthony Fauci Gives A Pandemic Update Via Florida Conference...And it Involves Fourth Of July

Dr. Anthony Fauci gave an update about the pandemic during an online discussion, hosted by Florida International University. Fauci is the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden on COVID-19. He said only smallpox has been completely eradicated because of vaccinations. The moderator asked Fauci what it would take to control this coronavirus, since it won’t likely be eradicated. "Vaccination, vaccination and vaccination. That’s it. I mean, it really is as simple as that. We have been fortunate enough that we have a highly, highly effective series of vaccines, not just one." He said the US is aiming to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in 70 percent of its adult population by July 4th.