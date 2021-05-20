Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 2,893 New Cases, 76 Additional Deaths

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿&amp;nbsp;﻿﻿﻿Florida reported 2805 new coronavirus cases for a total of 2,296,785 cases.&amp;nbsp;According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload so far this week is 3125 new cases a day.&amp;nbsp;﻿&lt;br&gt;

Florida reported 2,893 new coronavirus cases for a total of 2,302,489 cases.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average number of cases this week has hovered around 3,007.

That’s a 15 percent decrease from last week’s average daily caseload and a 33 percent decrease from last week’s average daily numbers.

The state also added 76 coronavirus-related deaths for a death toll of 36,347 residents who have passed away since last March.

More than 93,800 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus-related illness in that time.

Some 9,813,737 Floridians have been vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine so far.



Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed:

Institute Estimates 40% More Florida COVID Deaths Than State Data

Florida still performs better than most states when it comes to reporting deaths, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. USF epidemiologist Jason Salemi breaks down the numbers. Read more here.

Orange County Residents Can Pick Up Weather-Safe Radios At Five Vaccination Sites Through Sunday

The drop-off event begins today. Read more here.

OneBlood Study Could Make It Easier For Some LGBTQ Folks To Donate Blood

A pilot study with OneBlood, Red Cross and Vitalant could help the FDA change its blood donation restrictions for men who have sex with men. Read more here.