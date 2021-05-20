South Trail Branch Vaccination Site Will Shut Down on May 27

The vaccination site at the Orange County Library South Trail Branch will permanently shut down on May 27.





First doses are no longer available at the site and the last day to get second doses of the Pfizer vaccine is May 27.

The site is walk-up only from 9 am until 5 pm, seven days a week.

The county is closing the site, along with other mass vaccination sites like the one at the Orange County Convention Center to transition to smaller, mobile vaccination sites.

The Orange County Convention Center vaccination site closes tomorrow, May 21. Only one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available on site.

