Orange County Residents Can Pick Up Weather-Safe Radios At Five Vaccination Sites Through Sunday

The drop-off event begins today.





Now through Sunday, May 23, Orange County will distribute 500 radios at five vaccination sites in the county ahead of the hurricane season.

Mayor Jerry Demings says those sites include Barnett Park, Goldenrod Park Recreation Center, Meadow Woods, South Econ Recreation Center, and West Orange Recreation Center.

“Radios are first-come, first-served for Orange County residents only. A valid drivers license is required to pick up a weather radio. Again you can get information about this opportunity at ocfl.net/storm.”

Demings says staff will pass out about 25 radios each day to people who get their shot.

“And to help promote hurricane readiness, staff at each of our vaccination sites will distribute 25 weather alert radios each day for four days through Sunday, May 23.”

The hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30th.