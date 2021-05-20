© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fire Breaks Out in Tiger Bay State Forest

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 20, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT
Photo: Florida Forest Service Bunnell District
Photo: Florida Forest Service Bunnell District

A 25-acre forest fire has broken out in Tiger Bay State Forest in Volusia County. 

The Florida Forest Service says no homes are currently in the line of the fire that broke out around 3 pm this afternoon. 

Drivers on US Highway 92 should be prepared to drive slowly or avoid the area completely due to visibility issues from smoke caused by the fire. 

Dry conditions mean the threat of fire is high throughout Central Florida.

The fire has been named the Duke Island Road Fire. Follow @FFSBunnell for updates.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
