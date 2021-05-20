Fire Breaks Out in Tiger Bay State Forest

A 25-acre forest fire has broken out in Tiger Bay State Forest in Volusia County.

The Florida Forest Service says no homes are currently in the line of the fire that broke out around 3 pm this afternoon.

Drivers on US Highway 92 should be prepared to drive slowly or avoid the area completely due to visibility issues from smoke caused by the fire.

Dry conditions mean the threat of fire is high throughout Central Florida.

The fire has been named the Duke Island Road Fire. Follow @FFSBunnell for updates.