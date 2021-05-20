Ahead of A Busy Memorial Day Holiday in Orlando, COVID-19 Hospitalizations at AdventHealth Central Florida Are Down

Doctors say that's due to a decrease in vaccine hesitancy in the area.

AdventHealth hospitals throughout Central Florida are noting a marked decline in COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

Chief Scientific Officer Steven R. Smith says only 300 people are hospitalized currently with the virus.

“I think we can attribute that to a couple of things. One is the vaccinations are getting out and in arms and that’s protecting us all from COVID-19. And I think also we’re seeing the summertime, people are out and spread out a little bit.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/13008_ADVENTHEALTH_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

However, Smith says it’s crucial to stay vigilant over the Memorial Day holiday.

“And we just have to be a little careful around the holiday coming up to make sure that we are appropriately vaccinated first. But if you’re not vaccinated, stay apart, mask up, those things. We need to protect each other, not just ourselves.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/13007_ADVENTHEALTH_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Overall, Florida recorded only 2,893 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and 76 coronavirus-related deaths.

To find the coronavirus vaccine nearest you, click on the link.