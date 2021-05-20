© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ahead of A Busy Memorial Day Holiday in Orlando, COVID-19 Hospitalizations at AdventHealth Central Florida Are Down

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 20, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT
Photo: Justin Casey
Photo: Justin Casey

Doctors say that's due to a decrease in vaccine hesitancy in the area.

AdventHealth hospitals throughout Central Florida are noting a marked decline in COVID-19 related hospitalizations. 

Chief Scientific Officer Steven R. Smith says only 300 people are hospitalized currently with the virus.

“I think we can attribute that to a couple of things. One is the vaccinations are getting out and in arms and that’s protecting us all from COVID-19. And I think also we’re seeing the summertime, people are out and spread out a little bit.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/13008_ADVENTHEALTH_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

However, Smith says it’s crucial to stay vigilant over the Memorial Day holiday. 

“And we just have to be a little careful around the holiday coming up to make sure that we are appropriately vaccinated first. But if you’re not vaccinated, stay apart, mask up, those things. We need to protect each other, not just ourselves.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/13007_ADVENTHEALTH_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Overall, Florida recorded only 2,893 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and 76 coronavirus-related deaths.

To find the coronavirus vaccine nearest you, click on the link.

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida NewsVaccinememorial day
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details