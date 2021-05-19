New Standalone Children’s Bookstore in West Palm Beach Promotes Inclusivity

A new standalone children’s bookstore in downtown West Palm Beach promotes inclusivity and diversity.



Pranoo Kumar is an education consultant and founder of Rohi’s Readery. Kumar says it’s a social justice-driven bookstore committed to critical literacy about social issues within historically marginalized communities. "The Black and brown community. The LGBTQIA community. Immigrants such as myself. Those of us who grew up in an education system that was not historically created for us. And finding ways in which we can make sure that we are righting the wrongs of the past of our educational experiences." Kumar says the bookstore will feature educational programming, a campus resource hub, and storytime read alouds. They help foster a sense of belonging and empowerment. "Highlighting books that are diverse and inclusive. Also trying to be as intentional as possible around the authors and illustrators being people of color or of the global majority." Rohi’s Readery will debut in Downtown West Palm Beach’s Rosemary Square on June 18th.