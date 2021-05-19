Florida Technical College, AdventHealth, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Team Up to Offer Vaccines Friday on FTC Campus

A Florida Technical College vaccine clinic on Friday wants to get more shots in the arms of Osceola County’s Hispanic community.

Spanish-speaking staff will be on hand to help fill out vaccine registration and forms and to distribute the vaccine to people 12-years-old and up.

Florida Technical College President Dr. Michael Burkett says the goal is to decrease vaccine hesitancy by providing accurate information from trusted community sources.

“You know we want to protect our community and our family members. And for people, it’s a very personal decision. So we want to make sure they get accurate information because I think there’s a lot of misinformation that comes out.”

Burkett says only through herd immunity can Osceola County return to its former economic prosperity.

“You know we had the highest unemployment in the state seen in Osceola County because we’re so heavily dependent on tourism. So I think it’s critical. Any steps that we can take to make sure we can safely operate businesses, allow people to make a living. Allow children to go to school and become educated. That’s really important.”

The clinic will run from 8 am until 5 pm. Proof of eligibility is required for registration and anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.